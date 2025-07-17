ETV Bharat / state

Prisoner Out On Parole Shot At Inside Bihar Hospital; Police Suspect Gang Rivalry

Patna: An undertrial prisoner, Chandan Mishra of Buxar district, was shot at and seriously injured by unidentified attackers at a private hospital in Patna on Thursday.

Chandan, a real estate businessman, was out on parole and undergoing treatment at the medical facility when the attackers shot him.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Sharma confirmed the incident and said Chandan was lodged in the Beur Central Jail in the city for multiple murder cases.

“Chandan Mishra was facing trial for more than 10 murder cases registered against him. He was admitted to the hospital after being released on parole as his health condition deteriorated in prison,” he said.