Prisoner Out On Parole Shot At Inside Bihar Hospital; Police Suspect Gang Rivalry

Chandan Mishra, a murder accused, was out on parole and undergoing treatment at the medical facility when the attackers shot him.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

Patna: An undertrial prisoner, Chandan Mishra of Buxar district, was shot at and seriously injured by unidentified attackers at a private hospital in Patna on Thursday.

Chandan, a real estate businessman, was out on parole and undergoing treatment at the medical facility when the attackers shot him.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Sharma confirmed the incident and said Chandan was lodged in the Beur Central Jail in the city for multiple murder cases.

“Chandan Mishra was facing trial for more than 10 murder cases registered against him. He was admitted to the hospital after being released on parole as his health condition deteriorated in prison,” he said.

Sharma said that this morning, at least five armed criminals reached the hospital and shot him. “Several rounds have been fired. It seems to be a case of gang war. Efforts are being made to identify the shooters with the help of images from CCTV,” Sharma said.

The incident in the posh locality of ​​Patna has raised serious questions on law and order in the capital city. This comes just days after BJP leader Surendra Kewat was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Sheikhpura village.

Separately, a prominent businessman, Gopal Khemka, advocate Jitendra Kumar Mehta, and sand dealer Ramakant Yadav became the latest victims of criminals.

