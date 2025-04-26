Principles Of Natural Justice Not Applicable Before Registration Of FIR: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that principles of natural justice are not applicable before registration of FIR as it would frustrate the very purpose of initiating a criminal proceeding.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal said an FIR, by taking cognizance of an offence, merely sets the law into motion and has nothing to do with a decision on the administrative side, made by a different authority. The bench, in a judgment delivered on April 25, said merely because the facts are same or similar, one cannot say that in the absence of a valid administrative action, no offence which is otherwise cognizable, can be registered.

The bench said at that stage, one only has to see the existence of a cognizable offence, based on the FIR registered and, therefore, even assuming that there is no action forthcoming on the administrative side, an FIR can be held as maintainable. The bench said the scope and role of both the actions are totally different and distinct, more so when undertaken by different statutory/public authorities.

“Even in a case where an FIR is registered based on an administrative action, setting aside the latter on a technical or a legal premise would not ipso facto nullify the former. It is ultimately a matter for investigation by the appropriate authority”, noted the bench. It said when an administrative order is set aside on the ground of non-compliance of a legal necessity or mandate, the facts mentioned thereunder could still be the basis for registration of an FIR.

“Hence, the high courts have clearly failed to take note of the same.…..the principles of natural justice are not applicable at the stage of reporting a criminal offence. It has further been clarified that providing an opportunity of being heard prior to the commencement of a criminal action (i.e. registration of an FIR), would frustrate the very purpose of initiating a criminal proceeding, which is to meet the ends of justice”, said the bench.

The apex court set aside orders passed by different high courts in connection with the FIRs registered in connection with fraudulent activities carried out with banks. The bench noted that actions were initiated as the Reserve Bank of India issued the Master Directions on Frauds – Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select FIs, on July 01, 2016. The directions provided a framework for banks, to enable early detection and reporting of frauds, and consequently taking actions in a timely manner.

The banks initiated administrative actions that affected the respondents, by declaring the companies’ bank accounts as fraudulent - an action which had significant civil consequences delineated in the Master Directions. The banks also initiated criminal proceedings against the respondents’, with respect to fraudulent activity that was detected, as the Master Directions require the banks to refer certain categories of cases to the state police or the CBI, as a general rule.

The respondents approached different jurisdictional high courts, challenging the validity of the Master Directions, and the actions taken consequently. “The High Courts (HCs), vide the impugned orders, have quashed not only the administrative actions initiated in pursuance of the Master Directions, but also the First Information Reports (FIRs) registered and the subsequent criminal proceedings initiated against the respondents”, noted the apex court.

“The administrative actions were quashed primarily on the ground of non-adherence to the principles of natural justice, more specifically the principle of Audi Altarem Partem, as the concerned respondents were not given an opportunity of being heard before the companies’ bank accounts were declared as fraudulent/blacklisted”, noted the apex court. Various HCs also quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against the respondents', holding that they are a natural corollary to the administrative action of declaring the bank accounts as fraudulent.

The bench said the question before it pertains to the nature and scope of administrative actions initiated in pursuance of the Master Directions vis-à-vis criminal proceedings initiated, against the respondents’. “We clarify that there is an apparent distinction between the two. The former is within the domain of the RBI and the Complainant-Banks, while the latter is within the domain of the Appellant-CBI. We would like to reiterate that an administrative action and a criminal proceeding stand on different footings…”, said the apex court.

The bench said it is in full agreement with the submission made on behalf of the CBI that the HCs exceeded their jurisdiction by quashing the FIRs and the subsequent criminal proceedings, despite no challenge being made to the same. “Further, the same have been erroneously quashed in certain instances, either where there was no opportunity of being heard afforded to the CBI (respondents before the High Courts), or where the Appellant-CBI was not even impleaded as a party-respondent before the High Courts”, said the apex court.