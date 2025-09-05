Alwar's Visually Impaired Principal Enhances Enrollment In His School With Determination And Hard Work
Maniram Gurjar, has increased the enrollment at his school from 400 to 700 since he took over as principal in 2021.
Alwar: Maniram Gurjar, the principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Alwar has never let his visual impairment become his weakness.
Maniram, with his hard work and determination has increased the enrollment at his school from 400 to 700. Maniram said he was posted in the school in 2021. "Enrollment was less than 400 at that time, but I encouraged my staff to visit people and encourage them to send their children to school," he said.
Maniram said enrollment in his school dipped drastically after the Covid-19 pandemic and due to mushrooming of private schools in the town. "Apart from this, many experienced teachers from my school were promoted and shifted to other schools. However, he tried to overcome the problem with the help of smart classes in the school," he said. To meet the shortage of teachers, Maniram and his deputy also took classes themselves.
Pammi Gupta, the vice-principal of the school, said, "We contact the parents and ask them to send their wards to the school daily."
The school's Physical Training Instructor Rekha Yadav, posted since 2017 said the students of the school have been performing well in sports and a few have represented the state and nation in cycling and taekwondo.
Maniram's school is the first in the district to be given the look of a train due to its proximity to the city's railway station. Maniram said back in 2018, Education Department's engineer Rajesh Lavania shaped the school to look like a train.
