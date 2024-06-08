Principal of RSS-run School Allegedly Rapes Student in Uttar Pradesh; Absconding

Kaushambi: In a shocking incident which has brought shame to teacher-student relation, a principal of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-run school raped a student of the school on the pretext of helping her with her studies in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

After the obscene video of the accused came to light, the police have registered a case and started searching for the accused. Police have deployed several teams for his arrest.

The shocking case has come to light from Kokhraj police station area.

A police official said that the accused principal DK Mishra, got close to the girl's financially poor family on the pretext of helping her and the family. While the accused often visited t he family, he allegedly raped the girl at school on the pretext of helping her, an official said. He was sexually exploiting the girl student for a long time as per the official.

Meanwhile, an obscene video of the principal with the girl went viral on Friday. After the video went viral on the social media, the student's mother lodged a complaint in Kokhraj police station against the principal in this regard after which the police have registered a case. The accused is absconding even as several teams have been formed for his arrest, Sirathu CO Avdhesh Vishwakarma said.

“Police is investigating the entire case. He will be caught soon,” Vishwakarma said. It is learnt that the accused principal has been accused of raping a minor student earlier also for which he was also beaten by the villagers.