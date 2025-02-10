ETV Bharat / state

Master Of Masters, Principal Of Punjab School Completes 21 Post Graduate Degrees, On The 22nd

With 21 Master’s degrees and an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Vijay Kumar has received appreciation from many quarters and continues to inspire his students

Master Of Masters, Principal Of Punjab Vijay Kumar Completes 21 Post Graduate Degrees
Master Of Masters, Principal Of Punjab Vijay Kumar Completes 21 Post Graduate Degrees (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

Budhlada (Punjab): For most of us, earning a master’s degree is a defining academic achievement we proudly mention in our curriculum vitae (CV) or résumé. But what if someone had Master’s degrees in 21 disciplines? How would such a CV even read? If your care to know, Vijay Kumar's résumé is probably the one and only example.

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School - Boys, Budhlada, Vijay Kumar, has achieved the distinction of completing post graduation in 21 subjects across various disciplines and he is currently pursuing the 22nd. He has also been honoured by the President for participating in social activities.

Vijay Kumar’s quest for knowledge began at Guru Nanak College, Budhlada, where he first developed a deep love for learning. Since then, he has pursued degrees relentlessly, earning 17 master’s degrees from Punjab University, Patiala, and additional qualifications from Lovely Professional University (Jalandhar), IGNOU (Delhi), and Jain University.

"I graduated from Guru Nanak College, Budhlada from where I developed the interest to acquire more knowledge in varied disciplines," says Vijay Kumar who is an avid reader and has so far read more than 2500 books. He also collects newspapers of different languages from across continents. "My home is a library in itself," says he.

Despite his responsibilities as a school principal, he continues to study, believing that “education is a treasure no one can steal.”

Apart from academics, the 'perpetual student' Vijay Kumar engages in over 100 social organisations, which frequently honour him for his contributions. His commitment to education and social service has earned him the State Award and multiple district-level recognitions.

While Vijay Kumar's son is doing engineering, he and his wife are engrossed mostly in books and newspapers. "I hope I am inspiring the younger generations to gain as much knowledge as possible. Education can never end because we keep learning all our lives," he says.

As per Limca Book Of Records, Dr. Ranjit Das (born on February 6, 1964) of Howrah, West Bengal received 23 educational degrees including three Bachelor Degrees, one B.Ed., 13 Master Degrees, three Post Graduation Diplomas, one Post Graduation Certification, one M.Phil. along with one Ph.D., which was confirmed on February 21, 2023.

Budhlada (Punjab): For most of us, earning a master’s degree is a defining academic achievement we proudly mention in our curriculum vitae (CV) or résumé. But what if someone had Master’s degrees in 21 disciplines? How would such a CV even read? If your care to know, Vijay Kumar's résumé is probably the one and only example.

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School - Boys, Budhlada, Vijay Kumar, has achieved the distinction of completing post graduation in 21 subjects across various disciplines and he is currently pursuing the 22nd. He has also been honoured by the President for participating in social activities.

Vijay Kumar’s quest for knowledge began at Guru Nanak College, Budhlada, where he first developed a deep love for learning. Since then, he has pursued degrees relentlessly, earning 17 master’s degrees from Punjab University, Patiala, and additional qualifications from Lovely Professional University (Jalandhar), IGNOU (Delhi), and Jain University.

"I graduated from Guru Nanak College, Budhlada from where I developed the interest to acquire more knowledge in varied disciplines," says Vijay Kumar who is an avid reader and has so far read more than 2500 books. He also collects newspapers of different languages from across continents. "My home is a library in itself," says he.

Despite his responsibilities as a school principal, he continues to study, believing that “education is a treasure no one can steal.”

Apart from academics, the 'perpetual student' Vijay Kumar engages in over 100 social organisations, which frequently honour him for his contributions. His commitment to education and social service has earned him the State Award and multiple district-level recognitions.

While Vijay Kumar's son is doing engineering, he and his wife are engrossed mostly in books and newspapers. "I hope I am inspiring the younger generations to gain as much knowledge as possible. Education can never end because we keep learning all our lives," he says.

As per Limca Book Of Records, Dr. Ranjit Das (born on February 6, 1964) of Howrah, West Bengal received 23 educational degrees including three Bachelor Degrees, one B.Ed., 13 Master Degrees, three Post Graduation Diplomas, one Post Graduation Certification, one M.Phil. along with one Ph.D., which was confirmed on February 21, 2023.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

22 MASTERS DEGREEPRINCIPAL ACHIEVES RARE DISTINCTIONPUNJAB UNIVERSITY LPUPRESIDENT HONOUR FOR PRINCIPALPUNJAB PRINCIPAL VIJAY KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.