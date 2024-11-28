ETV Bharat / state

Principal Arrested For Forging Ministry Order To Secure BEO Post In Kabirdham

Kawardha: A case of forgery and misuse of authority has surfaced in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh, where a principal attempted to secure a higher post through fraudulent means. Dayal Singh, the principal of Bendarchi High School, has been arrested for allegedly fabricating a fake ministry order to get himself posted as Block Education Officer (BEO).

The incident came to light when Dayal Singh sent a forged order letter to the District Education Officer (DEO), claiming his appointment as BEO. Suspicious of the document, the DEO ordered an inquiry, which confirmed the letter was fake. Following this revelation, the DEO lodged a formal complaint with the Kawardha City Kotwali police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pushpendra Baghel said, "The accused principal attempted to deceive the education department by presenting a fabricated order for his posting as BEO. During the investigation, the letter was found to be counterfeit and appropriate action has been taken."