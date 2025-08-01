Principal Arrested After Nursery Student Hit And Mouth Taped Shut Over 'Radhe-Radhe' Greeting

Durg: The principal of Mother Teresa English Medium School located in Bagdumar in Durg district in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly beating a nursery girl student and sealing her mouth with tape for saying ‘Radhe-Radhe.’
The police acted on a complaint lodged by the girl's father who alleged that her daughter, a three-and-half-year old nursery student came back home from school with injury marks on her head.
When the parents talked to the girl she complained of being beaten up and also said that tape was stuck on her lips for about 15 minutes as she had reportedly greeted teachers with the words “Radhe-Radhe.”
Hearing the incident from their daughter the parents called up the school management and had a discussion regarding the injury marks and also raised the issue of sealing the kids mouth with tapes.
The school officials told over the phone that the girl was not studying and therefore, she was scolded. However, the family was not satisfied with this and went to Nandini Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. The police took action and arrested the principal.
Police officer Alexander Kiro said that a complaint was received about the school principal Ila Evan Colvin sealing the girl’s mouth with a tape. The police arrested the principal and produced her before the court, the police official said.
"Beating a nursery girl for not doing her studies is an offence. But even more serious was the issue of sealing the child’s mouth with tape for saying Radhe –Radhe," said the police official.
Charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act which pertains to causing hurt and outraging religious feelings and cruelty to children have been slapped against the principal, the police official added.
