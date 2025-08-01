ETV Bharat / state

Principal Arrested After Nursery Student Hit And Mouth Taped Shut Over 'Radhe-Radhe' Greeting

Durg: The principal of Mother Teresa English Medium School located in Bagdumar in Durg district in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly beating a nursery girl student and sealing her mouth with tape for saying ‘Radhe-Radhe.’

The police acted on a complaint lodged by the girl's father who alleged that her daughter, a three-and-half-year old nursery student came back home from school with injury marks on her head.

When the parents talked to the girl she complained of being beaten up and also said that tape was stuck on her lips for about 15 minutes as she had reportedly greeted teachers with the words “Radhe-Radhe.”

Hearing the incident from their daughter the parents called up the school management and had a discussion regarding the injury marks and also raised the issue of sealing the kids mouth with tapes.