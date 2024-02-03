PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Over Rs 68,000 Crore in Odisha

Sambalpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways.

Speaking at the event, Modi also said the Union Budget, which was tabled in Parliament two days back, was aimed at empowering the poor people of the country. He said 25 crore people in India came out of poverty in the last 10 years. Highlighting various initiatives taken by his government and promising that development works will continue at the same pace, he said, "Modi's guarantee starts where all hopes die."

Modi had laid the foundation stone for the IIM campus in 2021. The PM also flagged off the Puri-Sonepur-Puri weekly express, which will improve connectivity in the region, and dedicated the Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building to the nation. He also inaugurated the 412-km DhamraAngul pipeline section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project (JHBDPL)'.

Built at a cost of around Rs 2,450 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga', the project will connect Odisha with the National Gas Grid. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the function.