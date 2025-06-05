PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Bihar On June 20, His Third Visit In Two Months

By Dev Raj

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Bihar again, this time on June 20, to hold a public rally at Siwan. This will be his third visit in the past two months, indicating the increased focus of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the poll-bound state.

“The Prime Minister is going to visit Siwan on June 20 for a public rally. He will shower various gifts in the form of infrastructure and development projects on the state on the occasion,” Bihar BJP president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal told media persons on Thursday.

Modi had previously visited Madhubani on April 24 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and vowed to punish the terrorists and their patrons. He followed it up with a two-day visit to Patna and Bikramganj (Rohtas district) on May 29 and 30 after Operation Sindoor offensive against Pakistan to tell the people of the state that he had fulfilled his promise.

Modi had also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects during both visits. “The Prime Minister will visit at least once every month. The frequency and intensity of the visits will increase after the declaration of Assembly poll dates, and we would witness him addressing two to three rallies in a day,” Bihar BJP spokesperson Ram Sagar Singh told ETV Bharat.

Asked about the selection of Siwan as the place for the rally, Singh added that Modi would visit every region in the state, targeting around 20 to 25 Assembly constituencies every time.

The thrust of the Prime Minister in the caste-ridden state becomes important for the BJP because it has never been confident of taming the equations in the Assembly elections, which are contested on state-specific and local issues, unlike the Lok Sabha polls. To top it, the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has been posing a tough challenge to it over the past decade.

It becomes imperative for the saffron party to perform well this time because the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is already strong in the state and the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is also concentrating more on the state.

Rahul is visiting Gaya and Rajgir on June 6. It will be his sixth visit to Bihar this year. He has already constituted a new team of leaders to strengthen the party in the state.

Sources in the BJP said that Modi has decided to take the reins of the election campaign into his hands this time to cut the chances of the Opposition romping home in the polls. He is now looking to increase the momentum that has already been established due to his previous visits.

Apart from caste, pockets of influence of local and regional leaders also matter much in the state polls. In this context, Modi’s Siwan visit assumes significance because it is the erstwhile citadel of deceased don Mohammad Shahabuddin, who represented it continuously from 1996 to 2009 in the Lok Sabha.

Shahabuddin died of Covid-19 in 2021, while lodged in the Tihar jail in Delhi. Now his wife, Heena and son Osama are in politics and are a part of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and intend to cash in on the deceased don’s legacy and support.