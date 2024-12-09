Development After 'Reform, Perform And Transform' Visible In Every Sector: PM Modi In Rising Rajasthan Summit

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said development following the mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' is visible in every sector.

Addressing the Rising Rajasthan Summit here, he said every expert and investor in the world is very excited about India. Having a large manufacturing base in India is important as the world needs an economy that continues to function strongly even during the biggest crisis, the Prime Minister said.

"Today the world needs an economy that continues to function strongly even during the biggest crisis. It should not be disrupted. For this, it is very important to have a large 'manufacturing base' in India," he said.

The Prime Minister said India has shown how democratisation of digital technology can benefit every sector and every class. "India is showing the world the real power of 'democracy, demography and data'," he said.

Stating youth power is taking the ancient tradition of India forward, Modi said his government is working on the mantra of development as well as heritage and Rajasthan is reaping huge benefits from it.

He said the priority of the post-Independence governments was neither the development of the country nor the heritage and Rajasthan suffered losses due to this. He said Rajasthan is not only rising but is also reliable. The state is also receptive and knows how to refine itself with time, he said.