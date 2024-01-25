'After Ram, It's Rashtra time’: PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 19,100 Cr in UP

Bulandshahr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore at a rally in Bulandshahr in West Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister inaugurated a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) via video conference by flagging off goods trains from the two stations.

Modi also inaugurated a rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. He unveiled multiple road development projects too. Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, the Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline was also inaugurated by Modi.

The prime minister further inaugurated the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.

During his address in Bulandshahr, PM Modi said that building a developed India is not possible without the fast-paced development of Uttar Pradesh. Modi also shared that farmers' welfare is a priority for his government. He said that the government is focusing on the production of ethanol.

"In Ayodhya, I said 'pran pratishtha' has been completed, now it is time to take 'rashtra pratishtha' to new heights," he added.

Modi highlighted the government's initiatives to provide cheap fertilizers, urea at lower rates, and cold storage facilities to the farmers. He praised farmers for their contribution to agriculture-related infrastructural projects.

"Modi is serving you honestly and that is the reason that under our government, 25 crore people have come out of poverty and those left also have hope that they will come out of it. You are my family, your dream is my resolve and that is why when common families like you will be strengthened, that will be my capital," he said.

Remembering Kalyan Singh, Modi said, "Bulandshahr gave us Kalyan Singh, who dedicated his life to 'Ram Kaaj' and 'Rashtra Kaaj'."

Taking a dig at the previous governments, Modi said that attention was not paid to Uttar Pradesh as for a long time, those who ran governments here behaved like rulers and kept people deprived of development. "For decades after Independence, development was kept confined to a few regions, a big part of the country remained deprived," Modi said.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Bulandshahr rally and raised the slogan of “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar” while welcoming PM Modi.