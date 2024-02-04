PM Modi Hits out at Congress during Public Meeting in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam where he was on a two-day visit. Among the works, the Prime Minister launched included a Rs 500 crore Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana project and the Rs 831 crore initiative to bring Guwahati's Nehru Stadium up to FIFA standards.
The Prime Minister addressed a major public rally at Khanapara Veterinary College Field here. During the rally, the Prime Minister claimed that those who were in power after Independence could not understand the significance of places of worship and set a trend of being ashamed of their own culture for political reasons.
Earlier he held a mega roadshow in which thousands of people, including BJP supporters with garlands, welcomed PM Modi here on Saturday.
PM Modi introduced the Rs 3,444 crore Asom Mala 2.0 initiative, which aims to build 38 bridges and upgrade 43 highways around the state. The northeastern state witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act's (CAA) implementation ahead of Modi's visit. On Saturday afternoon, a protest was held in Guwahati's Lakhidhar Borah Khetra by the Coordination Committee Against CAA.
- 4.50 PM
Addressing a rally in Guwahati, the PM spoke about how violence in Assam is a "thing of the past". "After the formation of the BJP government, over 10 big peace accords have been signed. I had witnessed bomb blasts in Guwahati. However, today it's a thing of the past, and people are living in peace. Over 7,000 youths of Assam have given up weapons. In many districts, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been removed," Modi said.
- 1.28 PM
PM Narendra Modi said, "No country can ever progress by erasing its past, but the situation changed in the last 10 years".
- 1.20 PM
"7000 youth of Assam have left their weapons and have taken a 'sankalp' (vow) to work for the progress of the country. In a lot of regions, AFSPA has been removed. A country cannot progress with a small target".
- 1.08 PM
Modi said, "Before the BJP government in Assam, there were only six medical colleges, whereas today there are 12 medical colleges. Assam is today becoming a major centre for cancer treatment in the Northeast".
- 1.05 PM
"Over one crore women have become 'Lakhpati' under 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana'. Now, we want to make three crore women 'Lakhpati'".
- 1.02 PM
"We have included ASHA, and Anganwadi workers in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme so that they can live a healthy life".
- 12.58 PM
"Our pilgrimages, our temples, our places of faith, these are not just places to visit. These are indelible signs of our civilization's journey of thousands of years. This is a testimony to how India stood firm in the face of every crisis", he said.
- 12.57 PM
"After 2014, the NDA government increased the railway budget by 400 times. Today, the whole world is saying Modi's guarantee is the 'Only guarantee'. I have promised to fulfill the demands of the poor, women, and weaker sections of society. This is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister added.
- 12.53 PM
"After independence those who were in power for years, even they could not understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. For political benefits, they started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture and history. No country can progress by neglecting its history. But, in the last ten years, the situation in the country has changed," the PM said. Read More...
- 12.50 PM
"I came here yesterday evening, the way the people of Guwahati came out on the streets to welcome us, everyone was blessing us. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. I saw on TV that you people lit lakhs of lamps. Your love and affection is a great treasure for me.", Modi said.
- 12.44 PM
PM Modi said, "Assam and the rest of the northeast will be better connected to Southeast Asian nations, thanks to all of these developments. They will improve medical education and healthcare in the region, boost sporting talents, and create employment opportunities in the tourism sector."
- 12.39 pm
PM Modi said, "The projects will boost tourism in Assam. Record number of tourists visited Northeast in last 10 years"
- 12.37 PM
PM Modi addressed the public in Guwahati. He began his speech by saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai"
- 12.30 PM
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Assam.