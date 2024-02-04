PM Modi Hits out at Congress during Public Meeting in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam where he was on a two-day visit. Among the works, the Prime Minister launched included a Rs 500 crore Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana project and the Rs 831 crore initiative to bring Guwahati's Nehru Stadium up to FIFA standards.

The Prime Minister addressed a major public rally at Khanapara Veterinary College Field here. During the rally, the Prime Minister claimed that those who were in power after Independence could not understand the significance of places of worship and set a trend of being ashamed of their own culture for political reasons.

Earlier he held a mega roadshow in which thousands of people, including BJP supporters with garlands, welcomed PM Modi here on Saturday.

PM Modi introduced the Rs 3,444 crore Asom Mala 2.0 initiative, which aims to build 38 bridges and upgrade 43 highways around the state. The northeastern state witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act's (CAA) implementation ahead of Modi's visit. On Saturday afternoon, a protest was held in Guwahati's Lakhidhar Borah Khetra by the Coordination Committee Against CAA.

Following were the key updates: