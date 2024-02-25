PM Modi in Gujarat Live: Unveils India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge, Prays at Dwarkadish Temple

PM Modi in Gujarat

PM Modi in Gujarat Live Update: The Prime Minister is visiting his home state Gujarat today, to unveil the much-awaited 'Sudarshan Setu' and a slew of other developmental projects ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Gujarat: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his home state Gujarat. He is slated to unveil a slew of projects.

  • 9.52 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at the Dwarkadish temple.

  • 9.37 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shortly visit the Dwarkadish Temple. Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 4150 crore in Dwarka later today.

  • 9.35 AM

Sudarshan Setu has a distinctive design, with a road flanked on both sides by pictures of Lord Krishna and lines from the Bhagavad Gita.

  • 9.33 AM

''Sudarshan Setu'' cable-stayed bridge will connect Okha and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.

  • 9.30 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's longest cable-stayed bridge Sudarshan Setu early in the morning.

