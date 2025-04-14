ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Flags Off Hisar-Ayodhya Flight, Targets Congress For 'Humiliating' Ambedkar

In this screenshot image from @narendramodi via Youtube on Monday, April 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during flagging off ceremony of a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya. ( PTI )

Hisar (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the first direct commercial flight from Hisar airport in Haryana to Ayodhya airport in Uttar Pradesh and laid the foundation stone for the new terminal at Hisar airport and several other developmental projects.

In a swipe directed at opposition parties, the PM targeted the Congress party, stating that there were 74 airports before 2014, and that number has now exceeded 150. There will be scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya twice a week and three weekly flights to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Addressing the public gathering at Hisar, PM Modi, while commemorating B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, said "every decision and policy of our government is dedicated to Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

He accused the Congress of "humiliating" Ambedkar and "trying to erase his memory", noting that historically Congress fought elections "against" Ambedkar. "We should not forget what they did with Ambedkar; till he was alive, the Congress insulted him, he was defeated in polls twice," the PM said.

He criticised the Congress party for spreading "votebank ka virus" for opposing the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. "Congress turned the pious Constitution into a weapon to gain power, it spread the virus of vote bank (politics)", he said.