PM Modi Flags Off Hisar-Ayodhya Flight, Targets Congress For 'Humiliating' Ambedkar

Hisar (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the first direct commercial flight from Hisar airport in Haryana to Ayodhya airport in Uttar Pradesh and laid the foundation stone for the new terminal at Hisar airport and several other developmental projects.
In a swipe directed at opposition parties, the PM targeted the Congress party, stating that there were 74 airports before 2014, and that number has now exceeded 150. There will be scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya twice a week and three weekly flights to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.
Addressing the public gathering at Hisar, PM Modi, while commemorating B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, said "every decision and policy of our government is dedicated to Baba Saheb Ambedkar."
He accused the Congress of "humiliating" Ambedkar and "trying to erase his memory", noting that historically Congress fought elections "against" Ambedkar. "We should not forget what they did with Ambedkar; till he was alive, the Congress insulted him, he was defeated in polls twice," the PM said.
He criticised the Congress party for spreading "votebank ka virus" for opposing the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. "Congress turned the pious Constitution into a weapon to gain power, it spread the virus of vote bank (politics)", he said.
Continuing his attack, PM Modi said that the SCs, STs, and OBCs were treated like "second-class citizens" by the Congress. "Congress treated SCs, STs, and OBCs as second-class citizens in this country. While Congress leaders enjoyed luxuries like swimming pools, only 16 out of every 100 households in villages had access to piped water and among those affected the most were SCs, STs, and OBCs."
"In just six to seven years, our government provided water connections to over 12 crore rural households. Now, 80 out of every 100 rural homes have access to clean water, and we are committed to taking that number to 100 per cent," he said.
In line with his commitment to making air travel safe, affordable, and accessible for everyone, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 410 crore.
Modi launched several development initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several state ministers were among those present at the event.