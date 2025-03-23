ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi's Wife Jasodaben Visits Banke Bihari Temple

Jasodaben, the wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reached Vrindavan on Saturday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jasodaben visited the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jasodaben visited the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan (ETV Bharat)
Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jasodaben suddenly reached Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night and visited the famed Banke Bihari temple.

After performing pooja inside the temple, she purchased items from the local shops. After her worship, she left for New Delhi. The entire programme was kept secret.

It is understood that Jasodaben reached the Banke Bihari temple at around 9 PM. "She was accompanied by five members of her family. They had come from Gujarat. They were accompanied by local police and Gujarat Police personnel as per the protocol," sources added.

She entered the temple through gate number 5 and then worshipped in the Banke Bihari temple. She prayed for the well-being of her family and the country.

Security was beefed up for Jasodaben's visit. On Sunday she reached Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and celebrated the birthday of Ankit Yadav's son. Ankit Yadav is a constable in the Delhi Police. The locals clicked selfies with Jasodaben and welcomed her in a grand way.

Meanwhile, the Bramhotsav is being celebrated at the Ranganath Temple in Vrindavan. A procession was taken out on Sunday where Lord Ranganath and Goddess Goda reached the Bada Bagicha area inside the temple premises. Devotees thronged the temple on the occasion.

