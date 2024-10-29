PM Modi To Inaugurate Drone Medical Services At AIIMS, Bibinagar

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate innovative medical services at AIIMS, Bibinagar featuring a groundbreaking drone project in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The launch will take place at the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi.
The initiative aims to streamline the process of testing and delivering medical samples from remote villages to the district hospitals, addressing a critical gap in healthcare delivery. Currently, individuals with suspected tuberculosis (TB) cases have to travel to district hospitals for testing and health personnel face delays in transporting samples to laboratories, which can compromise their integrity.
The drone project will enable health personnel to collect samples at primary health centres (PHCs) and send them directly to the labs at district hospitals. This innovative solution will not only reduce the transit time but also ensure the timely testing of samples, thereby improving patient care.
As part of this pilot project, Bibinagar AIIMS will facilitate the delivery of medicines based on the test results obtained through the drone-enabled process. This initiative represents a significant step forward in utilising technology to enhance healthcare access and efficiency in rural areas, ensuring patients receive timely diagnoses and treatment.
The introduction of drones in medical services delivery marks a transformative approach to healthcare logistics, aiming to bridge the gap between remote communities and essential medical facilities. The Prime Ministerial support for this project underscores the government's commitment to leveraging technology for better healthcare outcomes.
