PM Modi To Inaugurate Drone Medical Services At AIIMS, Bibinagar

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate innovative medical services at AIIMS, Bibinagar featuring a groundbreaking drone project in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The launch will take place at the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi.

The initiative aims to streamline the process of testing and delivering medical samples from remote villages to the district hospitals, addressing a critical gap in healthcare delivery. Currently, individuals with suspected tuberculosis (TB) cases have to travel to district hospitals for testing and health personnel face delays in transporting samples to laboratories, which can compromise their integrity.

The drone project will enable health personnel to collect samples at primary health centres (PHCs) and send them directly to the labs at district hospitals. This innovative solution will not only reduce the transit time but also ensure the timely testing of samples, thereby improving patient care.