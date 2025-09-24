ETV Bharat / state

Prime Accused In September 19 Ambush On Assam Rifles Convoy In Manipur Arrested, Arms Recovered

Imphal: The prime accused in the September 19 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, which claimed the lives of two personnel, has been arrested, a top police officer said on Wednesday. A large number of arms and ammunition used in the ambush was also recovered based on the inputs provided by the accused, he said.

"On receipt of specific information about the presence of armed militants in the Kameng area, a team of district police Imphal West, Bishnupur, 33 AR and other security forces launched a special operation on September 24 at about 1 am.

“During the operation, one person, namely Khomdram Ojit Singh@ Keilal (47) was apprehended... He admitted he is a bailed-out member of the PLA... He was directly involved in the ambush," Director General of Police, Manipur, Rajiv Singh, said in a statement.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force on September 19. Raids are underway to arrest the other culprits involved in the ambush, it added.

"He also revealed that he was arrested earlier on April 22, 2007... During further examination, it was revealed that he was directly involved in the ambush on September 19 at Sabal Leikai, Nambol (District Bishnupur) at about 5.30 pm against the 33 AR personnel.