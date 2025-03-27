Main Accused In Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Injured In Encounter With Uttarakhand Police

Udham Singh Nagar: Sarabjit Singh, the main accused in the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh at Nanakmatta in Udham Singh Nagar district was injured in an encounter with police recently.

Sarabjit was arrested from Tarn Taran in Punjab on March 25 and was being brought to Uttarakhand by a team led by Nanakmatta police station in-charge Umesh Kumar when the vehicle carrying them overturned after a tyre burst near Kashipur. Taking advantage of the mishap, Sarabjit snatched a police personnel's pistol and got out of the vehicle before running towards a farm. Sarabjit fired at the police team with the pistol and a bullet hit the hand of a personnel identified as Shubham Saini. As the police team retaliated, Sarabjit sustained bullet injuries on both his knees.

The police team rushed Sarabjit to Kashipur Government Hospital where he is being treated. Kumar and the other personnel in the team sustained injuries in the mishap. SP Kashipur Abhay Singh and other senior officers visited the hospital and questioned the accused.

On March 28 last year, Baba Tarsem Singh, the head of Dera Kar Seva of Nanakmatta in Udham Singh Nagar district, was shot dead. Two attackers who came on a bike riddled Baba Tarsem Singh, who was 60 years old, with bullets. The murder shook Uttarakhand whose Chief Minister Dhami reached the spot moments after the killing. On April 8 last year, the Special Task Force killed one of the accused identified as Amarjit Singh in an encounter at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district. However, one accused escaped during the encounter.

During investigation, police identified Sarabjit as the prime accused. While Sarabjit remained elusive, Udham Singh Nagar district police announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him. Police have already arrested nine people in connection with the murder.