Priest's Honesty Wins Hearts After He Returns More Than 1 Cr Mistakenly Credited To His Bank Account

Priest Mohit Mishra was mistakenly credited with Rs 1,48,50,047 from an unknown account on Tuesday evening. As he wondered who the sender could be, he received a call from Umesh Shukla, who claimed to have sent it by mistake. An honest Mishra duly returned the amount via cheque the following morning.

Umesh Shukla from Money Capital Limited Company had erroneously transferred the amount to Shri Maa Vindhyavasini Seva Samiti Sanstha's account.
Mohit Mishra graciously returned the amount via cheque the next morning on August 28 (ETV Bharat)

Mirzapur: In a remarkable act of honesty, a priest returned over one crore rupees after such a huge amount was mistakenly credited to his bank account on Tuesday, August 27. Umesh Shukla from Money Capital Limited Company had erroneously transferred the amount to Shri Maa Vindhyavasini Seva Samiti Sanstha's account.

However, the priest, Mohit Mishra graciously returned it within 24 hours via a cheque. "On Tuesday evening, was shocked to see a message flashing on my phone that said my bank account had been credited with Rs 1,48,50,047. I had no idea who sent this huge sum to my account.

All of a sudden, a devotee named Umesh Shukla called me and informed me that he mistakenly sent the amount to me. However, the bank had closed by the time he had called me. I assured that I would return the money within 24 hours," Mishra added.

The next morning, Mishra went to the nearest HDFC Bank branch and paid back the amount to Shukla through a cheque. Shri Maa Vindhyavasini Seva Samiti organization organizes Jagran and bhandaara along with puja-paath at Vindhyachal Dham.

Tourists, from not only across India but around the world donate huge funds to the organisation. Earlier on Tuesday, Shukla had successfully donated Rs 11, 00 to an account. However, when he went on to make the second transaction, he made the error and transferred it to Mishra's account. Locals have hailed Mishra for his sincerity and honesty.

