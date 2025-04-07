ETV Bharat / state

Priest Murdered In Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya; Two Persons Detained For Questioning

Baba Chetan Das was stabbed to death outside Dhobiya R village near a temple by unknown miscreant(s) during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST

Ayodhya: A temple priest was found murdered in the Inayatnagar Police Station area here in Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Monday.

Baba Chetan Das was stabbed to death outside Dhobiya R village on Shahganj Barun Road near a temple by unknown miscreant(s) during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

On Monday morning, villagers arrived at the temple to find the priest's body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. The body has stab wounds from a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The murder has shocked the entire locality, with residents demanding timely justice for the priest's family. The victim had been living in Milkipur for nearly 30 years, performing spiritual practices and meditation. He is survived by four sons—Dinesh, Rajendra, Sunil, and Umesh.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the Inayatnagar Police Station, and authorities have deployed a large number of security forces following the incident.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

“Forensic teams are working to gather additional information about the murder. Family members of the victim have expressed suspicion about two individuals, who have been taken into custody for questioning.” Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural SP Balwant Chaudhary assured me that the case would be solved soon.

