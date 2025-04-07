ETV Bharat / state

Priest Murdered In Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya; Two Persons Detained For Questioning

Ayodhya: A temple priest was found murdered in the Inayatnagar Police Station area here in Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Monday.

Baba Chetan Das was stabbed to death outside Dhobiya R village on Shahganj Barun Road near a temple by unknown miscreant(s) during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

On Monday morning, villagers arrived at the temple to find the priest's body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the police. The body has stab wounds from a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The murder has shocked the entire locality, with residents demanding timely justice for the priest's family. The victim had been living in Milkipur for nearly 30 years, performing spiritual practices and meditation. He is survived by four sons—Dinesh, Rajendra, Sunil, and Umesh.