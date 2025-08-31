Priest Found Murdered On Temple Premises In Bilaspur, Cops Suspect Old Enmity

Bilaspur: A 30-year-old priest was found murdered on the premises of a temple in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Sunday. Police suspect an old enmity might be the motive behind the murder.

The incident took place in Takhatpur police station area. The priest's blood soaked body was first seen by his mother, who used to visit him every morning. Locals informed police and investigations were launched.

The deceased, identified as Jageshwar Pathak, was a resident of nearby Parsakapa village but he lived on the temple premises and was engaged in performing rituals and puja every day.

Likewise other days, Pathak's mother came to meet him this morning but neither heard any sound associated with puja nor her son's voice. When she went inside to check, she found her son lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the courtyard. She called out to her son but he remained lifeless. Soon locals gathered at the spot and informed the police.

A team from Takhatpur police station said that the deceased's mother had seen the body when she came to meet him this morning. She told police that there were multiple injury marks on his body.

"We are investigating the case from all angles and the villagers are also being interrogated. The brutal nature of the murder indicates the motive may be an old enmity," Rajnesh Singh, SSP, Bilaspur.

It is also being suspected that thieves may have entered the temple and killed the priest, who may have tried to confront them.

During investigation, police found a slipper some distance away from the temple. The priest's mobile phone is missing and it is likely that the accused took it away with them after the murder, police said.