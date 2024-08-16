Priest At Lord Shrinathji's Charan Chowki Says Miscreants Threatened To Blow Up Temple With Bomb

Kota: A priest at the Lord Shrinathji's Charan Chowki, located in Motipura village, lodged a complaint at the Kaithun Police Station alleging unknown miscreants of threatening to blow up the temple with a bomb. Police registered a complaint and started a probe into the matter.

Kota Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Beni Prasad Meena said, "Priest Sohanlal said that some people cooked non-vegetarian food at the dargah located near the temple around 8 pm on August 15. When he saw that waste and utensils were flowing in the water near the temple, he objected.

Furious at his objection, 20 to 30 people entered the temple with knives and threatened to kill him. They somehow managed to save their lives by shutting the gates of the temple," The priest said that the men were raising religious slogans while threatening to blow up the temple with a bomb, the SP said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Meena said that upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, but found nobody there. "Investigation is underway to nab the criminals. We promise to find them soon," she added.