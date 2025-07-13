Pride of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Girl Flies High With Wimbledon Debut

By S Srinivasan



Coimbatore: Young tennis player Maya Rajeswaran Revathy from Coimbatore has made Tamil Nadu proud by playing in the Wimbledon Junior Grand Slam tournament.

With her hard work and perseverance, Maya has created history by becoming the youngest Indian player to be ranked in the Women's Tennis Association.

Maya is just 16 years old and has participated in the Wimbledon Junior Grand Slam and is currently preparing for more international tournaments. The daughter of Rajeswaran and Revathi, she had been interested in tennis since childhood. Maya studied in a private school in Coimbatore till Class VI and is currently pursuing online education so that she can concentrate on tennis.

The sport that started as a hobby at the age of eight has now become a passion for Maya. She initially trained in Coimbatore. However, seeing her interest and talent, Rafa Nadal Academy has offered to train her. The Academy, based in in Spain is supporting Maya with a scholarship and training. Rajeswaran and Revathi have moved from Coimbatore to Spain to remain alongside their daughter.

A master of all court game mode, Maya is preparing for various international tournaments. Recently, she participated in the Women's Tennis Association 125 tournament held in Mumbai as an unranked player and gained not only national attention but also global recognition. Maya created history by becoming the youngest Indian player to earn a WTA ranking. As of June 30, she is ranked 653 in the WTA rankings.

Maya Rajeswaran Revathy (ETV Bharat)

Maya made her debut at the Wimbledon Junior Grand Slam 2025 tournament held in London last June and lost in the final qualifying round. "Maya was interested in tennis since childhood. She took training at two places in Coimbatore. She was also interested in swimming. She learned to play tennis when she was in Class III," said Revathi. Rajeswaran was a cricketer and has played several games except tennis.

Revathi said Maya will play in the W50 International Women's Singles in London. "She aspires to win the Junior Grand Slam title. No one in India has won a Grand Slam in the singles category yet. Despite various plans, her ultimate wish is to play in the Olympics. This September, she is set to play in the Junior Open tennis tournament in the United States," she said.

Apart from Maya, Divyanshi, a young player from Tamil Nadu, created a record in the women's category of the Asian Youth Table Tennis, and M Pranesh from Karur, won the gold medal in the individual category at the World Soft Tennis Championship.