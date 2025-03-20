ETV Bharat / state

Nanded Farmer Sumanbai Rakes In Moolah With Miyazaki Mangoes, Sells Each Fruit For Rs 10,000

Nanded (Maharashtra): Sumanbai Gaikwad, a woman farmer from Bhosi village in Bhokar taluka had no idea that the saplings she is planting in her orchard will pave her way to prosperity. Carrying her Miyazaki mangoes in a basket to the agriculture fair that began on March 17, Sumanbai was the cynosure of all eyes and may be, the envy of fellow farmers.

Considered the world’s most expensive mango, the exotic Japanese fruit, which can fetch up to Rs 10,000 per piece, is known for its quality, high nutritional value, less sugar content and lucrative market demand.

Sumanbai was handed over the saplings by her son Nandkishore Gaikwad, an aspiring UPSC student whose career path changed after the pandemic hit.

Nandkishore had moved to Pune to prepare for the exams when his coaching institute closed down due to lockdown. So, he had to return to his village and continued studying online. One day while browsing the net, he stumbled upon a page dedicated to Miyazaki mangoes, a variety considered the most expensive in the world.

His curiosity made him research more and he found that the farmers in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Parbhani in Maharashtra were already growing the variety. Seeing its potential, he decided to get the saplings and give it to his mother for cultivation on a small scale.

He placed an order online for 10 Miyazaki saplings from the Philippines, for Rs 6,500 per plant. Two years ago, the saplings were planted which bore fruit this year. So far, some of the trees have produced 11 to 12 mangoes.