Nanded Farmer Sumanbai Rakes In Moolah With Miyazaki Mangoes, Sells Each Fruit For Rs 10,000

Nanded (Maharashtra): Sumanbai Gaikwad, a woman farmer from Bhosi village in Bhokar taluka had no idea that the saplings she is planting in her orchard will pave her way to prosperity. Carrying her Miyazaki mangoes in a basket to the agriculture fair that began on March 17, Sumanbai was the cynosure of all eyes and may be, the envy of fellow farmers.
Considered the world’s most expensive mango, the exotic Japanese fruit, which can fetch up to Rs 10,000 per piece, is known for its quality, high nutritional value, less sugar content and lucrative market demand.
Sumanbai was handed over the saplings by her son Nandkishore Gaikwad, an aspiring UPSC student whose career path changed after the pandemic hit.
Nandkishore had moved to Pune to prepare for the exams when his coaching institute closed down due to lockdown. So, he had to return to his village and continued studying online. One day while browsing the net, he stumbled upon a page dedicated to Miyazaki mangoes, a variety considered the most expensive in the world.
His curiosity made him research more and he found that the farmers in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Parbhani in Maharashtra were already growing the variety. Seeing its potential, he decided to get the saplings and give it to his mother for cultivation on a small scale.
He placed an order online for 10 Miyazaki saplings from the Philippines, for Rs 6,500 per plant. Two years ago, the saplings were planted which bore fruit this year. So far, some of the trees have produced 11 to 12 mangoes.
Nandkishore got in touch with Warpudkar, a farmer from Parbhani, who was among the first few people to have started cultivating the Miyazaki fruit and making profits, to fix the price of the produce from his farm.
He too set the price of Rs 10,000 per mango and thus empowered his mother to take it up in a bigger scale. Now the farmers in the area are also showing interest in cultivating this variety.
These mangoes contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which help protect cells from damage and improve skin health. High in Vitamin C and Vitamin A, Miyazaki mangoes help strengthen the immune system. They are good for vision, support digestion and with a high sugar content, provide an instant energy boost.
To celebrate such successes, the District Agriculture and Grain Festival 2025 was recently inaugurated in Nanded under the aegis of District Collector’s Office, Zilla Parishad, and Agriculture Department. The event aimed at promoting sustainable farming which is also profitable. A total of 29 farmers including those in horticulture, organic farming, dairy farming, and agro-export, were recognised for adopting new techniques in farming.
Collector Rahul Kardile said, “Agriculture is a sector which is rewarding for those who are ready to innovate. Farmers must embrace modern farming techniques to achieve financial security and make farming sustainable.”
Around 82 stalls were set up at the festival where the farmers directly sold their products to consumers. The products on sale included organic grains, vegetables, herbal products, and artisanal food items.
