Prices Of Nandini Milk To Be Hiked Soon, Says Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatesh

Bengaluru: Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh on Wednesday said that the prices of Nandini milk will be hiked soon, keeping with the increased milk production cost.

Replying to a question in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the Minister said that the milk producers have been demanding a revision of milk prices in proportion to the increased production cost.

"I have already discussed the issue with the (Karnataka) Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah). We will hold one more meeting before taking a call on increasing milk prices," he said. The Karnataka government had previously increased milk prices in August 2023.

The milk producers have been seeking a hike of Rs 10 per litre. But no decision has been taken yet on the quantum of the price hike, he added. "Hike will be effected keeping the interests of both farmers and milk consumers in mind," he added.