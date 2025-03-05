Prices Of Nandini Milk To Be Hiked Soon, Says Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatesh

Bengaluru: Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh on Wednesday said that the prices of Nandini milk will be hiked soon, keeping with the increased milk production cost.
Replying to a question in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the Minister said that the milk producers have been demanding a revision of milk prices in proportion to the increased production cost.
"I have already discussed the issue with the (Karnataka) Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah). We will hold one more meeting before taking a call on increasing milk prices," he said. The Karnataka government had previously increased milk prices in August 2023.
The milk producers have been seeking a hike of Rs 10 per litre. But no decision has been taken yet on the quantum of the price hike, he added. "Hike will be effected keeping the interests of both farmers and milk consumers in mind," he added.
He also assured to release pending cash incentives to the tune of Rs 650 crore to dairy farmers soon. "Increased milk production and insufficient budget allocation have led to pending dues. I have already written to the Finance Department to release funds," he said.
The Karnataka government gives Rs five per litre of milk supplied by dairy farmers as an incentive to dairy farmers under the Ksheeradhare scheme. As the milk supply increases, the burden on the state government will also increase proportionately.
The Minister said that it was not the first time the incentives were not paid on time. “The delay has happened during the tenure of the previous government too. In 2019, Rs 54 crore was due towards incentives while in 2020 it ran to Rs 101 crore. In 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, the dues stood at Rs 129 crore, Rs 129 crore, Rs 208 crore and Rs 202 crore respectively," Venkatesh said.