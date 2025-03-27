ETV Bharat / state

Price Of Nandini Milk And Curd Hiked By Rs 4 Per Litre/Kg In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karanataka's Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh on Thursday said the state government has decided to hike the price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 litre/kg.

The price hike will come to effect from April 1. The minister said, "In a Karnataka cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was agreed to increase the selling price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs.4 per litre/kg in order to encourage dairy farming in the state considering the cost of milk production and processing. Steps will be taken to ensure that the price revision amount reaches the milk producers of the state directly. In addition, it has been informed to withdraw the price increase of Rs 2 for each 1 litre of Nandini milk with effect from June 26, 2024 and take steps for sale by adopting the current price revision of Rs.4 in 500 ml and 1 litre package as before."

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has welcomed the decision. On March 5, the Karnataka government had stated that it was set to increase the price of the popular Nandini milk. “We will definitely increase the price of milk. A discussion on how much to increase it will be held with the Chief Minister,” Venkatesh had said during a Question and Answer session in the Legislative Council.