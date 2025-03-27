ETV Bharat / state

Price Of Nandini Milk And Curd Hiked By Rs 4 Per Litre/Kg In Karnataka

Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said the hike will benefit dairy farmers of the state.

Karanataka's Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh on Thursday said the state government has decided to hike the price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 litre/kg
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karanataka's Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh on Thursday said the state government has decided to hike the price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 litre/kg.

The price hike will come to effect from April 1. The minister said, "In a Karnataka cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was agreed to increase the selling price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs.4 per litre/kg in order to encourage dairy farming in the state considering the cost of milk production and processing. Steps will be taken to ensure that the price revision amount reaches the milk producers of the state directly. In addition, it has been informed to withdraw the price increase of Rs 2 for each 1 litre of Nandini milk with effect from June 26, 2024 and take steps for sale by adopting the current price revision of Rs.4 in 500 ml and 1 litre package as before."

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has welcomed the decision. On March 5, the Karnataka government had stated that it was set to increase the price of the popular Nandini milk. “We will definitely increase the price of milk. A discussion on how much to increase it will be held with the Chief Minister,” Venkatesh had said during a Question and Answer session in the Legislative Council.

The milk producers have been seeking a hike of Rs 10 per litre. But no decision has been taken yet on the quantum of the price hike, he added. "Hike will be effected keeping the interests of both farmers and milk consumers in mind," the minister stated.

