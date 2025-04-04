ETV Bharat / state

Presumed Dead, Found Alive: Mysuru Man Cleared of Wife’s ‘Murder’

Mysuru: In a case that reads like a suspense thriller, a woman presumed dead for five years was found alive, leaving her husband, who was jailed for her ‘murder,’ stunned.

The Shocking Discovery: April Fool’s Day turned into a life-changing moment for Suresh, a resident of Basavanahalli, Kushalnagar, who was married to Mallige for 18 years and had two children. While having tea with friends at a hotel in Madikeri on April 1, the seventh witness of the criminal case, spotted a woman, who had a face familiar to Mallige, the 'dead' wife of Suresh, sharing snacks with her alleged paramour.

Then the Madikeri Police were immediately alerted, who arrived at the scene and took Mallige into custody. Upon interrogation, she admitted to having lived with her partner, Ganesh, in Shettigeri village, Virajpet Taluk, for the past five years.

DNA Test Proves Innocence:

City advocate Pandu Pujari, who represented Suresh, petitioned the court to conduct a DNA test on the skeleton. The results confirmed that the remains did not belong to Mallige. Despite this crucial evidence, Suresh remained behind bars until he was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court.

Mallige went missing in 2020, leading Suresh to file a missing person report at the Kushalnagar Rural Police Station. Seven months later, in June 2021, Bettadapura Police discovered a female skeleton and issued a notice identifying and seeking information about her remains from relatives. According to Advocate Pandu Pujari, the police then arrested and charged him under Sections 201, 498, and 302 of the IPC, accusing him of murdering his wife.

"Despite my client already having reported his wife missing, the police registered a case against him under multiple sections and filed a charge sheet based on statements, including one from his mother-in-law," he stated.

Advocate Pujari said, "The body found was subjected to a DNA test, but before the test results were available, police had already submitted a charge sheet against my client. As a result, he spent two years in jail. His bail was initially rejected, and we had to move the (Karnataka) High Court to secure his release."