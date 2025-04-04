Presumed Dead, Found Alive: Mysuru Man Cleared of Wife’s ‘Murder’

Mysuru: In a case that reads like a suspense thriller, a woman presumed dead for five years was found alive, leaving her husband, who was jailed for her ‘murder,’ stunned.
The Shocking Discovery: April Fool’s Day turned into a life-changing moment for Suresh, a resident of Basavanahalli, Kushalnagar, who was married to Mallige for 18 years and had two children. While having tea with friends at a hotel in Madikeri on April 1, the seventh witness of the criminal case, spotted a woman, who had a face familiar to Mallige, the 'dead' wife of Suresh, sharing snacks with her alleged paramour.
Then the Madikeri Police were immediately alerted, who arrived at the scene and took Mallige into custody. Upon interrogation, she admitted to having lived with her partner, Ganesh, in Shettigeri village, Virajpet Taluk, for the past five years.
DNA Test Proves Innocence:
City advocate Pandu Pujari, who represented Suresh, petitioned the court to conduct a DNA test on the skeleton. The results confirmed that the remains did not belong to Mallige. Despite this crucial evidence, Suresh remained behind bars until he was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court.
Mallige went missing in 2020, leading Suresh to file a missing person report at the Kushalnagar Rural Police Station. Seven months later, in June 2021, Bettadapura Police discovered a female skeleton and issued a notice identifying and seeking information about her remains from relatives. According to Advocate Pandu Pujari, the police then arrested and charged him under Sections 201, 498, and 302 of the IPC, accusing him of murdering his wife.
"Despite my client already having reported his wife missing, the police registered a case against him under multiple sections and filed a charge sheet based on statements, including one from his mother-in-law," he stated.
Advocate Pujari said, "The body found was subjected to a DNA test, but before the test results were available, police had already submitted a charge sheet against my client. As a result, he spent two years in jail. His bail was initially rejected, and we had to move the (Karnataka) High Court to secure his release."
Legal Action and Police Inquiry:
Following the discovery of Mallige, the case was brought before the Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Mysuru. The judge took the matter seriously and issued notices to the Mysuru Superintendent of Police and officers from the Bettadapura Police Station, demanding their appearance in court.
Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana confirmed that all relevant case details were under review. "This is an unusual case. The family had identified the body, and the last rites were performed. We will provide all necessary information to the court," he stated.
The court has now directed the district police to provide protection for Mallige, placing her in the State Home for Women. Additionally, the judge has ordered a thorough investigation into the misidentification of the skeleton and the possible coercion of Suresh’s confession by the police.
According to Advocate Pujari, "When the police produced Mallige before the court, she revealed the truth. Taking this seriously, the court ordered the SP to appear and conduct a proper investigation, with a report due by April 17."
Unanswered Questions and Demand for Justice:
Advocate Pujari has demanded compensation for Suresh’s wrongful imprisonment and strict action against those responsible for the botched investigation. “It has been four years since the trial began, and my client lost two years of his life in jail. He is suffering and deserves proper compensation. Those who filed a false case should be punished, and justice should be served for the unknown victim as well whose skeleton was found earlier,” Advocate Pujari stated.