“Pressure from State govt…” Jairam Ramesh on attack on his car in Assam’s Sonitpur

Nagaon (Assam): While speaking over the attack on his car during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam’s Sonitpur on January 21, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh on January 22 said it happened because of the pressure of the state government.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi wanted to go there (Batadrava Than). We had been trying since 11th January, and two of our MLAs met the Management for the same. We said that we would come there at 7 am on January 22. We were told that we would be welcome. But yesterday, we were suddenly told that we can't come there until 3 pm....This is the pressure from State Government...We will try to go there but going there after 3 pm is very difficult as we would have cover to additional distance.”

Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader's vehicle was allegedly attacked and media persons accompanying the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were "manhandled" by miscreants on Sunday.

In the wake of the incident, "The car of Ramesh ji and some others were moving to join the main Yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack", All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh told PTI.

In addition, an AICC leader said, "We informed the police and the additional superintendent of police is at the location now".

