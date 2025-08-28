Presidential Reference Hearing | 'Two Swords In One Scabbard': Tamil Nadu To SC On Governor And CM

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the governor cannot have a dominating position over the state executive and the state legislature, since the arrangement was akin to having "two swords in the same scabbard".

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, is hearing submissions on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with Bills passed by state assemblies.

"Two swords in one scabbard. That is the antithesis of democratic functioning by an elected chief minister...," Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Tamil Nadu, told the apex court.

At this juncture, CJI Gavai said, “That is what I was asking the solicitor general from the beginning…”

Governor Won’t Be Justified In Sitting Over Bills For 6 Months

The CJI asked whether members of the Constituent Assembly had in mind that the governor is expected to decide at the earliest, and if that was the intention of the Constitution makers, "can we ignore that?"

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the example the bench is giving is that the governor is expected to react immediately. “Not immediately, but reasonable…”, said the CJI. Mehta said that the time limit depends on the facts of the case.

CJI Gavai said he would not say any words about the two-judge verdict of April 8, but the governor would not be justified in sitting over the bill for six months

“Whether the circumstances were correct or not…I would not use the words used by the division bench….but was not justifiably or was not justified in sitting over the bills for over six months or one year”, observed the CJI.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the president to clear the bills.

The two-judge bench had observed that considerable time has elapsed since these ten bills were originally passed and presented to the governor for assent and two out of the ten bills even date back to 2020.

Mehta submitted that one constitutional co-organ not discharging its duties or not discharging in time will not confer jurisdiction on another constitutional organ.

“Yes, we recollect your argument. If this court does not decide the matter for 10 years, would the president be justified in issuing an order," the CJI told Mehta.

The Solicitor General said it was an example, not an argument, that justification cannot confer jurisdiction, and “if that happens, the solution lies outside the court rather than advising the state to file petitions”.

Mehta said the apex court has said time after time and judgment after judgment, "your lordships will not issue a mandamus to implement a particular law or make a particular law".

States Can’t File Writ Petitions Against Actions of Prez, Guv Regarding Bills

The Centre emphasized that state governments cannot invoke writ jurisdiction in moving the apex court against the actions of the president and the governor in dealing with the bills passed by assemblies for violation of fundamental rights.

Mehta contended that the president would like to have the apex court’s opinion on whether states can file writ petitions under Article 32 of the Constitution for violation of fundamental rights.

He said the president would also like to have an opinion on the scope of Article 361 of the Constitution, which says the president, or the governor, will not be answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office or for any act done.

Mehta contended that they have debated over these questions in the reference, but the president is of the opinion that she would like to have the view of the court to know the exact legal position, as the issue may arise in the future.

It was argued before the apex court that Article 32 petition on behalf of the state against the action of the governor and the president cannot be filed as it is not maintainable. Mehta argued that no direction can be issued to them, and the action of the governor and the president in dealing with the bills is not justiciable.

“Article 32 lies when there is a violation of fundamental rights and the state government in the constitutional scheme does not in itself have the fundamental right. It is a repository of functions which is to protect the fundamental rights of its people,” Mehta said.

Mehta referred to the April 8 Tamil Nadu verdict of the apex court. It was contended before the apex court that in that judgment, states were given liberty to approach it directly in case the timeline is not adhered to by the governor in clearing the bills passed by the assembly. Mehta concluded his arguments on Thursday.

Governors Cannot Have Dominating Powers

Singhvi, representing Tamil Nadu, submitted that governors cannot have a dominating position over the state executive and the state legislature. “That is what I was asking the solicitor from the beginning…”, observed the CJI.

"What more domination will you have if you are able to do all the things the written submissions (of the Centre) say you can," Singhvi said, and added, “Again domination. He (governor) becomes the exclusive authority."

The senior advocate said there was a submission that a referral or a refusal can include a Money Bill, and a specific argument on it. “The answer given to support that argument was, No, it will be so. That argument was made and stuck to," said Singhvi.

It was argued before the bench that the governor is a part of the legislative process, but he is not a legislator. Singhvi said the governor does not have any independent discretion in the discharge of his constitutional function; this is in consonance with both democracy and federalism, and indeed Basic Structure.

“Two swords in one scabbard. That is the antithesis of democratic functioning by an elected chief minister. You should not do anything by implication and interpretation, which should make two swords in one scabbard”, said Singhvi.

The bench was informed that the governor may have a role in the legislative process, but that too on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. Singhvi said the governor is bound by the advice of ministers in returning the bill and also referring the bill to the president. It was argued that the governor is only a facilitator and he should not cause either confusion or chaos. The hearing will continue after lunch.