President Urges Graduates To Become Job Providers Instead Of Job Seekers

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu, addressing the 13th Convocation of Ravenshaw University here on Tuesday, called upon graduates to become job providers rather than job seekers. Reflecting on the institution’s journey since from mid-19th century, she lauded its transformation into a hub of academic excellence, research, innovation, and inclusivity.



“Since its humble beginnings in 1868, this institution has been a great site of social activism. Now the institution has evolved into a modern academic institution, making remarkable strides in research, innovation, and inclusivity,” she said, adding that Ravenshaw University continues to build upon its rich legacy and academic excellence.



"I am glad to know that between 2019 and 2024, the University's research scholars and faculty have published a large number of prolific research papers. The University has also secured six patents. It has extended its expertise to 200 industry partners through consultancy services and technology transfers.”



Highlighting the rising academic performance of girl students—who topped 21 of 27 departments this year—Murmu said this indicates a shift from women’s empowerment to women-led development. She was also equally pleased to know that at the post-graduation level, the girl students who topped in their respective subjects were three-and-a-half times more than the boys. She also expressed satisfaction, mentioning that the University has seen a steady increase in enrolment of tribal students, underprivileged and ‘divyang’ students.



Calling upon the passing out students to be more sincere and hardworking in future, the President said: “From today onwards, your life will take a new turn. You will move out of the academic university and step into a bigger university of life and society. I hope you will also achieve success and laurels in the University of life and society.



Encouraging students to draw inspiration from Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, she stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and societal contribution by not only getting a job but also providing jobs to others. She praised Ravenshaw’s embrace of AI, machine learning, and digital technologies while cautioning against their misuse. Underscoring the role of higher education in nation-building, she urged institutions to emulate the spirit of ancient Indian centres of learning and lead India toward a developed future.



“Ravenshaw may be an old institution, but it is not primitive, she said, adding that the University is matching the modern techniques of education and is always ready to move ahead of time. Today’s world is more scientific, technologically advanced, with AI, cloud computing, machine learning, and 3D printing. Using AI, administration, governance, and learning has become easier, and Ravenshaw University is making use of all these in a better way, and I hope the Institution will continue to do it in future, the President added.



Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, who is also the Chancellor of the University, presided over the Convocation ceremony, which was also graced by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Education Minister Suryavanshi Suraj. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof S.K. Nayak, read the Convocation report informing that a total of 4839 Bachelor students and 2935 Master's students were conferred degrees on the day.

The University also conferred upon Honoris Causa on four eminent personalities of the State for their remarkable contributions to society in their respective fields. Similarly, 19 M.Phil. degrees and 158 Ph.D. degrees were also conferred upon as many scholars on the occasion.

