India's Contribution To World Civilization Remarkable: Kangaloo

Christine Kangaloo praised India's contributions to global development, citing Takshils, Ayurveda, algebra, and the decimal system during her address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Christine Kangaloo praised India's contributions to global development, citing Takshils, Ayurveda, algebra, and the decimal system during her address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.
President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo Address Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2025 convention virtually
By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Bhubaneswar: President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on Thursday said India and its people have made some "greatest contributions to the development of the world."

Kangaloo while addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2025 convention virtually as the chief guest said, "India’s contributions to the world's development are remarkable. The world's first university was established in Takshashila in 700 BC," she said.

Stating that Ayurveda is widely acknowledged as an earlier school of medicine, she claimed the art of navigation was born in the Sindhu River about 6,000 years ago. "Algebra, trigonometry and calculus were also first developed in India," she said.

This apart, Kanaloo also noted that India was the first country of civilization which use the symbol zero (0) in arithmetic operations. The decimal system is widely acknowledged as developed in India, she said.

