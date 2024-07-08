President Murmu Visits Khandagiri and Udayagiri Caves in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : President Droupadi Murmu has been on a four-day visit to Odisha. On the 3rd day of her visit, President Murmu visited the famous Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in the Bhubaneswar city on Monday. She also took part in a programme attended by the students of the Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art & Crafts and the Utkal University of Culture in the capital city.

Earlier this morning, Droupadi Murmu spent some time at a sea beach in the temple town of Puri. She witnessed the annual Rath Yatra in the coastal pilgrim town on Sunday. Later, the President penned her thoughts about her experience of being in close commune with nature during her current visit to Odisha.

'There are places that bring us in closer touch with the essence of life and remind us that we are part of nature. Mountains, forests, rivers and seashores appeal to something deep within us. As I walked along the seashore today, I felt a communion with the surroundings the gentle wind, the roar of the waves, and the immense expanse of water. It was a meditative experience,' said President Droupadi Murmu in a post on the X social media platform, which is formerly Twitter.