President Murmu's Deoghar Visit Postponed, AIIMS Convocation Put On Hold

Deoghar: President Droupadi Murmu's two-day scheduled visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand on June 10 and 11, has reportedly been called off for the time being. She was scheduled to attend the AIIMS convocation ceremony and also offer prayers at Baba Mandir, but her visit has now been postponed, putting all preparations in the hospital and the city on hold.

Late Friday evening, the information regarding change in schedule was conveyed by Rashtrapati Bhavan to district administration and state offices, stating that President Murmu will not reach Deoghar on 10 June.

AIIMS Director Dr Saurabh Varshney said that after the postponement of the President's programme, the convocation ceremony has also been put on hold for the time being. The date of the convocation will be decided only after the next schedule is released, he added.

Regarding the postponement of the President's programme, the AIIMS Director said information was received through phone that the President will not be able to attend the program scheduled to be held on June 11. Also, information was also shared with the district administration and AIIMS management via an official letter from Rashtrapati Bhavan late in the evening.

As part of preparations, tight security arrangements were in place at AIIMS, Airport, Baba Mandir and Circuit House. The Chief Minister and the state ministers were also invited by the AIIMS management for President's event, but all the preparations have been put on hold now.