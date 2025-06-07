ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu's Deoghar Visit Postponed, AIIMS Convocation Put On Hold

President Murmu's scheduled visit Deoghar on June 10-11 for AIIMS convocation and to offer prayers at Baba Mandir has been postponed for the time being.

President Murmu's Visit To Deoghar Postponed, AIIMS Convocation Put On Hold
President Murmu's Visit To Deoghar Postponed, AIIMS Convocation Put On Hold (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Deoghar: President Droupadi Murmu's two-day scheduled visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand on June 10 and 11, has reportedly been called off for the time being. She was scheduled to attend the AIIMS convocation ceremony and also offer prayers at Baba Mandir, but her visit has now been postponed, putting all preparations in the hospital and the city on hold.

Late Friday evening, the information regarding change in schedule was conveyed by Rashtrapati Bhavan to district administration and state offices, stating that President Murmu will not reach Deoghar on 10 June.

AIIMS Director Dr Saurabh Varshney said that after the postponement of the President's programme, the convocation ceremony has also been put on hold for the time being. The date of the convocation will be decided only after the next schedule is released, he added.

Regarding the postponement of the President's programme, the AIIMS Director said information was received through phone that the President will not be able to attend the program scheduled to be held on June 11. Also, information was also shared with the district administration and AIIMS management via an official letter from Rashtrapati Bhavan late in the evening.

As part of preparations, tight security arrangements were in place at AIIMS, Airport, Baba Mandir and Circuit House. The Chief Minister and the state ministers were also invited by the AIIMS management for President's event, but all the preparations have been put on hold now.

Deoghar: President Droupadi Murmu's two-day scheduled visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand on June 10 and 11, has reportedly been called off for the time being. She was scheduled to attend the AIIMS convocation ceremony and also offer prayers at Baba Mandir, but her visit has now been postponed, putting all preparations in the hospital and the city on hold.

Late Friday evening, the information regarding change in schedule was conveyed by Rashtrapati Bhavan to district administration and state offices, stating that President Murmu will not reach Deoghar on 10 June.

AIIMS Director Dr Saurabh Varshney said that after the postponement of the President's programme, the convocation ceremony has also been put on hold for the time being. The date of the convocation will be decided only after the next schedule is released, he added.

Regarding the postponement of the President's programme, the AIIMS Director said information was received through phone that the President will not be able to attend the program scheduled to be held on June 11. Also, information was also shared with the district administration and AIIMS management via an official letter from Rashtrapati Bhavan late in the evening.

As part of preparations, tight security arrangements were in place at AIIMS, Airport, Baba Mandir and Circuit House. The Chief Minister and the state ministers were also invited by the AIIMS management for President's event, but all the preparations have been put on hold now.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMUPRESIDENT MURMU DEOGHAR VISITAIIMS DEOGHARAIIMS DEOGHAR CONVOCATION POSTPONEDPRESIDENT MURMU AIIMS CONVOCATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.