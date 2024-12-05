ETV Bharat / state

Uparbeda in Mayurbhanj Awaits Historic Homecoming Of Daughter Of The Soil President Droupadi Murmu

Rairangpur, Odisha: For Uparbeda, December 6 will be more than just a date—it will be a moment of history. President Draupadi Murmu, a daughter of this soil, is set to step back into the village that shaped her early years. It’s a homecoming laden with emotion, as she revisits the school that nurtured her dreams and meets the people who remember her as a humble girl with big aspirations.

The visit, scheduled for December 6, has sparked immense excitement and pride among the villagers and her childhood friends. For the President, it is a deeply personal journey back to her roots, where she will revisit cherished memories and reconnect with the land that shaped her.

President Murmu will visit the Uparbeda Government Higher Primary School, her alma mater, where she spent her early years as a student. The school is being meticulously decorated to welcome her, with students and teachers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to interact with her. High-ranking officials, including Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia, have been supervising preparations to ensure a flawless experience.

“The President is coming to her birthplace for the first time since taking office. People from all walks of life are thrilled and proud to see her,” said Minister Khuntia.

A Historic Homecoming

The President’s itinerary is packed with significant engagements. She will arrive at the temporary helipad in Rangamatia at 11:05 AM in a special Air Force helicopter from the Kalaikunda Airbase. From there, she will travel by road to Uparbeda, her native village and the UP school where she had studied. There she will interact with students, teachers, and some special invitees.

At 12:05 PM, President Murmu will head to her ancestral home to meet her relatives, before proceeding to Rairangpur.

Village and School Await with Open Arms