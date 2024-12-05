Uparbeda in Mayurbhanj Awaits Historic Homecoming Of Daughter Of The Soil President Droupadi Murmu

Rairangpur, Odisha: For Uparbeda, December 6 will be more than just a date—it will be a moment of history. President Draupadi Murmu, a daughter of this soil, is set to step back into the village that shaped her early years. It’s a homecoming laden with emotion, as she revisits the school that nurtured her dreams and meets the people who remember her as a humble girl with big aspirations.
The visit, scheduled for December 6, has sparked immense excitement and pride among the villagers and her childhood friends. For the President, it is a deeply personal journey back to her roots, where she will revisit cherished memories and reconnect with the land that shaped her.
President Murmu will visit the Uparbeda Government Higher Primary School, her alma mater, where she spent her early years as a student. The school is being meticulously decorated to welcome her, with students and teachers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to interact with her. High-ranking officials, including Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia, have been supervising preparations to ensure a flawless experience.
“The President is coming to her birthplace for the first time since taking office. People from all walks of life are thrilled and proud to see her,” said Minister Khuntia.
A Historic Homecoming
The President’s itinerary is packed with significant engagements. She will arrive at the temporary helipad in Rangamatia at 11:05 AM in a special Air Force helicopter from the Kalaikunda Airbase. From there, she will travel by road to Uparbeda, her native village and the UP school where she had studied. There she will interact with students, teachers, and some special invitees.
At 12:05 PM, President Murmu will head to her ancestral home to meet her relatives, before proceeding to Rairangpur.
Village and School Await with Open Arms
The entire village of Uparbeda is abuzz with activity as the community prepares to welcome its most celebrated daughter. Houses are being freshly painted, roads cleaned, and decorations put up to reflect the collective pride of the villagers.
The President’s alma mater is also at the center of preparations. “We are thrilled to host such an important occasion,” said one of the school’s teachers. “This visit is a source of great inspiration for all our students and the community.”
Significant Contributions to Mayurbhanj
After reaching Rairangpur, the President will hand over an ambulance to the Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital on behalf of the SLS Trust Board. Later, she will visit Rairangpur Women’s College, where she will interact with faculty and students.
Adding a cultural touch to her visit, she will unveil a newly installed Ganesh idol at the Purneswar Mahadev Temple in Rairangpur. The day will conclude with a family dinner and an overnight stay at her residence in Mahuldiha.
A Vision for the Future
The second day of the President’s visit, December 7, will focus on laying the foundation for transformative projects in the region. At Bangiriposi, she will inaugurate three railway lines: Bangiriposi to Gorumahisani, Badampahad to Keonjhar, and Budamora to Chakulia.
In addition, President Murmu will lay the foundation stone for the Rairangpur Tribal Research Center, the development of DandBose Airport, and the conversion of Rairangpur hospital to a super specialty medical facility during her visit.
Read More