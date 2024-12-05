ETV Bharat / state

Uparbeda in Mayurbhanj Awaits Historic Homecoming Of Daughter Of The Soil President Droupadi Murmu

For the first time since ascending to nation’s highest office, President Murmu is set to return to her native land—a journey reviving memories of childhood

Prez Murmu visit to Odisha
President Murmu in Puri (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Rairangpur, Odisha: For Uparbeda, December 6 will be more than just a date—it will be a moment of history. President Draupadi Murmu, a daughter of this soil, is set to step back into the village that shaped her early years. It’s a homecoming laden with emotion, as she revisits the school that nurtured her dreams and meets the people who remember her as a humble girl with big aspirations.

The visit, scheduled for December 6, has sparked immense excitement and pride among the villagers and her childhood friends. For the President, it is a deeply personal journey back to her roots, where she will revisit cherished memories and reconnect with the land that shaped her.

President Murmu will visit the Uparbeda Government Higher Primary School, her alma mater, where she spent her early years as a student. The school is being meticulously decorated to welcome her, with students and teachers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to interact with her. High-ranking officials, including Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia, have been supervising preparations to ensure a flawless experience.

“The President is coming to her birthplace for the first time since taking office. People from all walks of life are thrilled and proud to see her,” said Minister Khuntia.

A Historic Homecoming

The President’s itinerary is packed with significant engagements. She will arrive at the temporary helipad in Rangamatia at 11:05 AM in a special Air Force helicopter from the Kalaikunda Airbase. From there, she will travel by road to Uparbeda, her native village and the UP school where she had studied. There she will interact with students, teachers, and some special invitees.

At 12:05 PM, President Murmu will head to her ancestral home to meet her relatives, before proceeding to Rairangpur.

Village and School Await with Open Arms

The entire village of Uparbeda is abuzz with activity as the community prepares to welcome its most celebrated daughter. Houses are being freshly painted, roads cleaned, and decorations put up to reflect the collective pride of the villagers.

The President’s alma mater is also at the center of preparations. “We are thrilled to host such an important occasion,” said one of the school’s teachers. “This visit is a source of great inspiration for all our students and the community.”

Significant Contributions to Mayurbhanj

After reaching Rairangpur, the President will hand over an ambulance to the Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital on behalf of the SLS Trust Board. Later, she will visit Rairangpur Women’s College, where she will interact with faculty and students.

Adding a cultural touch to her visit, she will unveil a newly installed Ganesh idol at the Purneswar Mahadev Temple in Rairangpur. The day will conclude with a family dinner and an overnight stay at her residence in Mahuldiha.

A Vision for the Future

The second day of the President’s visit, December 7, will focus on laying the foundation for transformative projects in the region. At Bangiriposi, she will inaugurate three railway lines: Bangiriposi to Gorumahisani, Badampahad to Keonjhar, and Budamora to Chakulia.

In addition, President Murmu will lay the foundation stone for the Rairangpur Tribal Research Center, the development of DandBose Airport, and the conversion of Rairangpur hospital to a super specialty medical facility during her visit.

Read More

Rairangpur, Odisha: For Uparbeda, December 6 will be more than just a date—it will be a moment of history. President Draupadi Murmu, a daughter of this soil, is set to step back into the village that shaped her early years. It’s a homecoming laden with emotion, as she revisits the school that nurtured her dreams and meets the people who remember her as a humble girl with big aspirations.

The visit, scheduled for December 6, has sparked immense excitement and pride among the villagers and her childhood friends. For the President, it is a deeply personal journey back to her roots, where she will revisit cherished memories and reconnect with the land that shaped her.

President Murmu will visit the Uparbeda Government Higher Primary School, her alma mater, where she spent her early years as a student. The school is being meticulously decorated to welcome her, with students and teachers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to interact with her. High-ranking officials, including Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ramsingh Khuntia, have been supervising preparations to ensure a flawless experience.

“The President is coming to her birthplace for the first time since taking office. People from all walks of life are thrilled and proud to see her,” said Minister Khuntia.

A Historic Homecoming

The President’s itinerary is packed with significant engagements. She will arrive at the temporary helipad in Rangamatia at 11:05 AM in a special Air Force helicopter from the Kalaikunda Airbase. From there, she will travel by road to Uparbeda, her native village and the UP school where she had studied. There she will interact with students, teachers, and some special invitees.

At 12:05 PM, President Murmu will head to her ancestral home to meet her relatives, before proceeding to Rairangpur.

Village and School Await with Open Arms

The entire village of Uparbeda is abuzz with activity as the community prepares to welcome its most celebrated daughter. Houses are being freshly painted, roads cleaned, and decorations put up to reflect the collective pride of the villagers.

The President’s alma mater is also at the center of preparations. “We are thrilled to host such an important occasion,” said one of the school’s teachers. “This visit is a source of great inspiration for all our students and the community.”

Significant Contributions to Mayurbhanj

After reaching Rairangpur, the President will hand over an ambulance to the Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital on behalf of the SLS Trust Board. Later, she will visit Rairangpur Women’s College, where she will interact with faculty and students.

Adding a cultural touch to her visit, she will unveil a newly installed Ganesh idol at the Purneswar Mahadev Temple in Rairangpur. The day will conclude with a family dinner and an overnight stay at her residence in Mahuldiha.

A Vision for the Future

The second day of the President’s visit, December 7, will focus on laying the foundation for transformative projects in the region. At Bangiriposi, she will inaugurate three railway lines: Bangiriposi to Gorumahisani, Badampahad to Keonjhar, and Budamora to Chakulia.

In addition, President Murmu will lay the foundation stone for the Rairangpur Tribal Research Center, the development of DandBose Airport, and the conversion of Rairangpur hospital to a super specialty medical facility during her visit.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT MURMU ODISHA UPARBEDAHOMECOMING PREPARATIONS MAYURBHANJPRESIDENT MURMU IN UPARBEDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.