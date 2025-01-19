Prez Murmu To Attend Srimanta Sankardeva Award Conferment Ceremony

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will attend a special ceremony in Guwahati in April to confer this year's Srimanta Sankardeva Award, which is given to eminent personalities in the fields of literature, art, culture and journalism among others. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended the invitation to the President on Saturday and she has accepted it.

"I had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Rashtrapati Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am deeply grateful to the Hon'ble President for graciously accepting our invitation to visit our state and confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award in April 2025. Her valuable time and guidance are truly appreciated," Sarma wrote on X.

The award is named after the Vaishnavite saint and reformer of Assam, Srimanta Sankardeva. The government of Assam has been presenting the national-level Srimanta Sankardev Award since 1986 to persons who have achieved national and international fame in the fields of literature, art, culture, journalism etc.

The award was instituted to highlight the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva and inspire people through the remembrance of his qualities. The award carries a cash prize along with a citation, a gold medal, a shawl and a robe.