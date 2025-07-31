President Murmu Arrives In Jharkhand To Attend AIIMS Deoghar, IIT Dhanbad Convocations

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and will attend the convocation programmes of AIIMS Deoghar and IIT Dhanbad.

The President will participate in the maiden convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar on Thursday and will grace the 45th convocation programme of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, on August 1. Notably, she addressed the inaugural convocation of AIIMS-Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday.

Massive security arrangements have been made in Deoghar in view of the President's visit. Security forces were deployed on the route from Deoghar airport to AIIMS, where she is scheduled to address the convocation at 3 pm, officials said.

A mock drill to check security arrangements was conducted on the route on Wednesday, they said, adding that the cavalcade will have vehicles as per the protocol, including an ambulance and baggage car, besides vehicles from the state protocol.

All such vehicles have been kept ready after mandatory checking, the officials said. During a visit to the city on July 12, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the inpatient department and operation theatre at AIIMS Deoghar.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad city is also all set to welcome the President. As part of her itinerary, Murmu will attend the 45th annual convocation of the 99-year-old IIT (Indian School of Mines) here on August 1 as the chief guest.

Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also expected to be present at the event. In the wake of Murmu's visit, deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan has declared the Dhanbad air strip area as a no-flying zone for 32 hours from 10 am on July 31 to 6 pm on August 1, the officials said.

Besides, the leaves of all senior officials have been cancelled for two days. Flying of drones, hot-air balloons, and paragliding would remain suspended during the period, the officials added.

According to them, Murmu will remain in Dhanbad for around an hour to attend the IIT-ISM convocation. "She is expected to arrive at noon and leave by 1 pm after attending the ceremony," an official said. Murmu will be the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had graced the 36th convocation of the institute as the chief guest on May 10, 2014. ISM Dhanbad was set up in 1926, and on September 6, 2016, it was awarded the status of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Earlier, Murmu was scheduled to arrive in the state on June 10, but the arrival was postponed at that time.