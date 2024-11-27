ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu Arrives In Tamil Nadu On 4-Day Visit; Travel Plans Adjusted Due To Dense Fog

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Coimbatore on a four-day official visit on Wednesday amid heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Fengal. The President's visit, however, proceeded as planned, with security and logistical adjustments made due to the adverse weather conditions.

President Murmu landed at Coimbatore airport at 9.30 am by a special flight from Delhi, where she was welcomed by Tamil Nadu Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Meyyanathan, Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Padi, and the city's Police Commissioner Balakrishnan.

Initially, a helicopter was scheduled to take the President from Coimbatore to Ooty, but the plan was changed due to dense fog in the Nilgiris. The President instead travelled to Ooty by road, passing through Annur, Mettupalayam, and Kotagiri, with heightened security along the route. Over 1,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure her safety.

The President reached the Raj Bhavan at Ooty (Udhagamandalam) where Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi received her. The President is set to stay at the Raj Bhavan for three days, with key events scheduled at the Wellington Army Training Camp on Thursday, followed by an interaction with tribal communities in the Nilgiris on Friday.

On the final leg of her visit, President Murmu will travel to Trichy and attend a function at Thiruvarur University on November 30 before returning to Delhi.