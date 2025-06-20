President Murmu Releases Postage Stamp On 125 Years Of Raj Bhavan, Nainital

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, released a postage stamp on Raj Bhavan Nainital on the completion of its 125 years at Dehradun.

The stamp was released at a program organised at Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) thanked the President for providing this heritage site a place in the national history.

It is worth mentioning that this building of Raj Bhavan, Nainital is a magnificent structure showcasing wonderful Gothic architecture of the British period. The structure has a blend of Victorian and Gothic styles. It's the grandeur and natural beauty associated with this place that make this heritage site special.

Known as the Governor's House, Raj Bhavan, Nainital was built on the lines of Buckingham Palace and has more than 100 rooms. The sprawling golf course at this site is unique in itself. The campus has a beautiful garden and a swimming pool. The carved walls and arched windows provide an elegant look. The building is surrounded by pine and oak trees.

On the occasion of the postage stamp release, the Governor also presented the 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' coffee table book to the President. This coffee table book is based on the foundation day of states and Union Territories celebrated in the Raj Bhavan.