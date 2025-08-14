President Murmu Opens Summer Annuals Of Amrit Udyan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated summer annuals of Amrit Udyan, which will open for the public from August 16. This year, visitors will be able to see a unique Babbling Brook in the famed garden. The Babbling Brook is a new and serene retreat for the summer garden, where the gentle flow of water and vibrant greenery create a calming atmosphere.

"President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The summer annuals of Amrit Udyan will be open to the public from August 16 to September 14, 2025 between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM," her office said in a post on X. It also shared pictures of the event.

The summer annuals were first opened to the public in 2023, in addition to the long-standing tradition of winter annuals. Amrit Udyan has also become disabled-friendly with ramps, specially designed stands with a display plant in a pot to have a sensory experience and information in Braille for the visually challenged persons.

This time, the garden's landscaped zone includes a meandering water stream with cascades, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, a raised reflecting pool besides a tranquil banyan grove with reflexology paths, 'panchtatva' trails and forest-inspired ambience along with a serene plumeria garden, with grass mounds and curated plantations offering immersive sensory experiences.

The garden trail will include Bal Vatika, Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. Entry to Amrit Udyan is free. Visitors can book their slots online at rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Walk-in visitors can register using self-service kiosks placed outside entry gate no 35, located near North Avenue road.

The gardens will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm, with the last entry at 5:15 pm. It will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance. The President's Estate covers an area of over 154 hectares (380 acres). Of these, 139 hectares are covered with about 5,000 trees of 160 species, lawns and open spaces, whereas 15 hectares are covered by buildings and roads.

Amrit Udyan is one of the most beautiful gardens in the world. If the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a masterpiece of architecture, the 15-acre Amrit Udyan is considered its soul, the officials said.

Its beauty lies in its design and its flora, comprising trees, bushes and seasonal flowers. Amrit Udyan gardens include many elements of garden art in the form of water canals and terraces at different levels and flowering shrubs fuse with flower beds and lawns, the officials said.

The geometrical decorum and the play with water have been combined with indigenous trees and shrubs, fountains and water channels while ponds bring in a sense of coolness and purity, they said.

There are more than 42 varieties of summer annual seasonal flowers in Amrit Udyan. The floral clock is a new type of garden feature in Amrit Udyan gardens near Pilkhan tree that showcases a unique floral design where flowers are planted in a circular shape and the periphery is surrounded by the small edge plants and coloured pebbles, the officials said.

To mark important national occasions and honour community contributions, special access to Amrit Udyan will be provided athletes and sportspersons on National Sports Day on August 29 and to teachers on Teachers' Day on September 5, according to the officials.