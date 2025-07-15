ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu Confers Kalinga Ratna Award On Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Cuttack: In a ceremony filled with literary reverence and cultural pride, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the prestigious Kalinga Ratna Award 2024 on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, recognising his enduring contributions to public life and education.

The event was organised here today to mark the 600th birth anniversary celebrations of Adikabi Sarala Das, and honour the bard whose 15th-century Mahabharata continues to echo through the soul of Odisha. It was also an occasion to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Sarala Sahitya Sansad, a literary organisation that has etched its name in the national tapestry of working tirelessly for preserving and propagating the literary legacy of Odia.

On this historical occasion, the President also conferred the Sarala Sahitya Samman on eminent poet Bijaya Nayak, who received a citation, memento and cash award of Rs 1.25 lakh.

The President paid homage to Sarala Das, calling him a luminous figure in Indian literature whose poetic genius brought epics to the doorstep of the common man. "His Mahabharata is not merely a literary feat, but a civilisational bridge," she remarked, praising the efforts of Sarala Sahitya Sansad for preserving and propagating his literary legacy through vibrant programmes.

In a deeply emotional note, Pradhan described the award as "a moment beyond words," dedicating the honour to the people of Odisha. "This recognition belongs to every Odia," he said, adding that the memory of this day would remain etched in his journey, both personal and political.

President Murmu also congratulated Bijaya Nayak, the recipient of the Sarala Samman, and spoke passionately about India's linguistic affluence. "Our diversity is like a rainbow. Our unity has survived the test of time," she said.