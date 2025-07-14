President Murmu Appoints Governors For Haryana, Goa And Lt. Governor For Ladakh

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday announced the appointment of Kavinder Gupta as new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. “The President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory,” a press communique read. Gupta, a senior BJP leader Kavinder, was former Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier(Retd) BD Mishra as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The President of India also announced the appointment of Asim Kumar Ghosh as governor of Haryana and former Union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju as governor of Goa. “The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices,” the statement read. (More details are awaited)