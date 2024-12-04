ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu Visits Puri, Offers Prayers At Lord Jagannath Temple

Puri: Overcome with emotion, President Droupadi Murmu stood before the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Mandir, her eyes welling up as she prayed to Lord Jagannath for the prosperity of the nation and the happiness of its people.

Accompanied by her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, President Murmu arrived in Puri to seek blessings from Mahaprabhu ahead of her other programmes in the town. Her arrival was marked by a grand welcome, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, and Puri MP Sambit Patra joining her. The President’s convoy reached the Grand Road at 10 a.m., where she stepped out of her vehicle to greet the assembled devotees before walking barefoot to the temple.

Speaking after her visit, President Murmu said, "I sought blessings of the Lord and prayed for the people of India, wishing for their wellbeing."

The temple was temporarily closed to the public to facilitate the President's darshan of the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath. She also offered prayers at Maa Bimala and Maa Laxmi temples within the premises.