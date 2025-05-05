President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Sabarimala On May 19, Preparations Underway

Pathanamthitta: President Droupadi Murmu is set to arrive in Kerala on a two-day trip on May 18 and visit Sabarimala temple for Ayyappa darshan the next day.

Her Sabarimala visit will mark the first time that a sitting President will offer prayers at the revered shrine.

In view of the President’s visit, the Travancore Devaswom Board, responsible for arranging security and her accommodation, has announced strict crowd control measures and implementation of a virtual queue system at Sabarimala. The temple is set to open for the Edava Masa puja on May 14. Renovation work at the site has been expedited to ensure that the premises are ready ahead of the high-profile visit.

Police and temple authorities had earlier received an informal communication about the President’s visit, but a notification in this regard has now been issued.

According to the itinerary sent by Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the President will begin her trip by attending an event of St Thomas College in Pala. On May 19, she is scheduled to travel to Pampa, from where she will proceed to Sabarimala.

The President is supposed to stay in Kottayam and Kumarakom during her Kerala visit. The state government has been directed to make all necessary arrangements for her security and accommodation.