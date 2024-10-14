President Murmu To Visit Odisha On October 23

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Odisha on October 23 to lay the foundation of a slew of railway and development projects in Mayurbhanj district. The visit entails the foundation stone laying of some railway projects while three other development projects will also be launched virtually.

According to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Murmu will be reaching Bangriposi helipad at 9.55 am and proceed to Bangiriposi railway station by road to launch railway projects. Bangiriposi is 36 kilometres from the district headquarters town of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district.

At the railway station, the President will be laying the foundation stone of three railway lines - Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh. She will also be launching three projects - Tribal Research Centre, Dandabose airport and a sub-divisional hospital, virtually, the release stated.

As per the South Eastern Railways sources, the Ministry of Railways in the month of August sanctioned the three new railway line projects for Mayurbhanj district. The Badampahar-Kendujhargarh new line project will be 82.06 km and cover the Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of Odisha. It will be constructed at a cost of ₹1875.72 crores.

Similarly, Bangriposi-Gorumahisani new line of 85.60 Km will be constructed at a cost of ₹2269.49 crores. Buramara-Chakulia new line will encompass 59.96 km and cover the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and East Singhbhum of Jharkhand. The project will be constructed at a cost of ₹1459.13 crores. All three projects will benefit locals who are deprived of rail communication besides enhancing business opportunities and boosting the local economy.