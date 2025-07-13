ETV Bharat / state

President Droupadi Murmu To Attend Ravenshaw University Convocation On July 15

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University here on Tuesday when the university will confer degrees, gold medals and certificates to a total of 329 awardees from graduating batches of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Similarly, the university will also confer Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) on four eminent personalities as a mark of their distinguished recognition, informed Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjay K Nayak. While President Murmu will grace the occasion as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address, Odisha Governor Dr Haribabu Kambhampati, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the event.

The ceremony will also be graced by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj as guests of honour. The ceremony will be held at the Seven Pillars of Wisdom, the convention centre of the university.

Renowned Nuclear Physicist and former Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, who is currently working as Secretary of Department of Atomic Energy and Chairperson of Atomic Energy Commission will be honoured with Honoris Causa for his distinguished contributions to societal objectives related to atomic energy, including healthcare, food security and water security. Eminent Editor and Senior Parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahatab will also be conferred with Honoris Causa (D Litt) on the occasion.