President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Uttarakhand On 3-Day Visit

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Dehradun on Thursday on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand. She was received at the airport by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami this afternoon.

She reached Rashtrapati Niketan directly from Jolly Grant Airport. In the evening, the President is set to inaugurate an amphitheater at Rashtrapati Niketan and lay the foundation stone of staff quarters, stables and barracks.

Next day, which is also her birthday, she will inaugurate the visitor facilitation centre, cafeteria and souvenir shop at Rashtrapati Niketan. Between 9:50 am and 10:40 am, she will attend a programme for the specially-abled children at National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities. Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Governor, CM and many VIPs will be present at this programme.

After this, President will dedicate Tapovan Park to the public. She will visit the Shiva temple located at Rajpur Road and lay the foundation stone of Rashtrapati Udyan. She will also release a book on biodiversity of Rashtrapati Niketan, Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Park at Rashtrapati Park.