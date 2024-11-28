ETV Bharat / state

Prez Droupadi Murmu Honours Fallen Heroes At Wellington War Memorial In Tamil Nadu

The President, as part of her four-day visit to Tamil Nadu, visited the Wellington Military Academy today and laid a wreath for the fallen soldiers.

President Droupadi Murmu laying a wreath at the Wellington Military Academy campus in Coonoor today (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Nilgiris District: President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning as part of her four-day visit to the state, visited the War Memorial at the Wellington Military Academy campus in Coonoor today and paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath. She was accorded a ceremonial military reception with band performances.

Arrival in Coimbatore: The President reached Coimbatore from Delhi by air and was received at the airport by Minister for Backward Classes Welfare SS Meyyanathan, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, and City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan. Due to heavy fog, the President travelled by road from the Coimbatore airport to Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in the Nilgiris district.

President Droupadi Murmu's heartfelt note for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives (ETV Bharat)

Activities in Nilgiris: During her three-day stay at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty, President Murmu participated in events at the Wellington Military Academy this morning (Thursday, November 28).

Tomorrow, November 29, she is scheduled to meet with tribal communities at the Raj Bhavan. Following this, the President will travel from Ooty to Coimbatore and then proceed by air to Tiruchirappalli. On November 30, she will attend an event at Tamil University in Thiruvarur.

Enhanced Security Measures: In light of the President’s visit, heightened security measures have been implemented. Bomb detection squads, including sniffer dogs, have conducted checks at various locations. Additionally, special task forces, including the Anti-Naxal Squad, have been deployed around the Raj Bhavan for security. Minor traffic diversions have also been enforced in Ooty, according to police sources.

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU WELLINGTON WAR MEMORIAL PRESIDENT IN TAMIL NADU TAMIL NADU

