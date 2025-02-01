52nd World Book Fair Gets Underway In New Delhi

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday inaugurated the 52nd World Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam here.

Over 2,000 stalls have been set up at the fair which will conclude on February 9. Publishers from over 50 countries are participating in the fair which is much awaited by book lovers. A visitor, Pushpa, who is keen on international relations and politics, said she visits the book fair every year. "I make a list of books that I wish to read ahead of the fair which offers a great collection of books from across the world," she said. Literature lover Akshay Pareek said this time the book fair has started on Saturday and will end on a weekend. "This time it will be easier for working people to visit the book fair. Today is the first day and more crowd was seen here than expected. There was a long queue of people at the entry gate. It was great to see that even in the era of digital books, people of all ages are liking to read physical books," he said. Similarly, Ashita Rastogi, who visits the fair every year, said she had to wait for an hour before she was able to enter the fair venue. Another book lover, Anil said everyone must visit the fair at least once. "Here books are available for readers of every class. Decent arrangements have been made here for children as well," he said.

President Draupadi Murmu inaugurating the 52nd World Book Fair (ETV Bharat)

The book fair will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm. Entry is free for students while the fee for general public is Rs 20 and Rs 10 for children. One can reach the fair by coming out of Gate No 3 of Supreme Court Metro Station located on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro. Free shuttle service is available from Gate No 10 of Pragati Maidan.