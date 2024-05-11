Resigned IAS Aneesh Sekhar To Rejoin Service After Resignation Withdrawal As Green Energy Corp MD

Chennai: President of India, Droupadi Murmu has accepted the withdrawal of resignation by former IAS Officer Aneesh Sekhar who resigned citing personal reasons, an official notification issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu said.

The re-inducted IAS officer has been appointed as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, while the break in service will be treated as 'dies non'(non-working days).

"The President is pleased to accept the withdrawal of resignation of Aneesh Sekhar, Ex-IAS (TN:2011), from the Indian Administrative Service with effect from 29.04.2024. The intervening period from 29.02.2024 (i.e effective date of resignation) to actual joining of the post (due to withdrawal of resignation) will be treated as 'dies non'," the orders read.

It further notified a posting for Sekhar who has been re-inducted into the service. It said the services of Aneesh Sekhar are "placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd. for appointment as its Managing Director vice Rajesh Lakhoni, IAS, holding additional charge."

It further said Lakhoni will continue to function as Chairman of the Green Energy Corp. A native of Kerala the 2011 batch IAS officer was functioning as Managing Director, ELCOT (Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited), when he tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

He had served in SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited). He had also served as Collector of Madurai district and as Commissioner of Madurai Corporation. The Centre's Department of Personnel and Training had notified the resignation from the Civil Service.

He had served also served in Guidance Tamil Nadu and the 38-year-old physician had also been a Sub Collector in Salem district, before he was promoted as District Collector.