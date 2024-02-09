Preparations Underway for PM Modi's Poll Rally in Tribal-Dominated Jhabua on Feb 11

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway for the mega Lok Sabha rally that will be kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua on February 11.

PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally for the upcoming polls from this tribal dominated district following which, poll campaign will be started from here. BJP leaders and workers are busy making the last minute preparations for making the rally a success. Inspections are being carried out by BJP functionaries at regular intervals at the rally venue in Gopalpura airstrip.

BJP state president BD Sharma along with Lok Sabha election in-charge Dr. Mahendra Singh, co-in-charge Satish Upadhyay, state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma, state minister Sangeeta Soni, women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria, forest minister Nagar Singh Chauhan and other leaders inspected the venue on Monday.

BJP leaders have stressed on ensuring maximum participation of tribals and said that a much higher number of people will attend PM Modi's rally this time. The number of people would be double compared to PM Modi's last election meeting, a BJP leader said. Thus, preparations are being made accordingly and party workers have been asked to generate awareness through social media.

The BJP state leaders have discussed the arrangements with Collector Tanvi Hooda and SP Agam Jain. Initially the dais was supposed to be 125 metres wide and 300 metres long. However, when state president of SC Morcha Kalsingh Bhabar said that people sitting at the back would not be able see the stage properly, the Collector informed that a bigger dais will be installed.